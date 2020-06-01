Lisa Haydon Flaunts Sunburn After Hiking At A Scenic Spot In Hong Kong; See Pic Inside

Lisa Haydon on Monday took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her latest hike in Hong Kong. The actor, along with her friends, hiked to Sharp Peak and even climbed a rock to reach their final destination — Tai Long Wan (Big Wave Bay) — a 3-kilometre-wide bay, a popular surf destination in Hong Kong.

Sharing beautiful and scenic pictures from the pinnacle point, Lisa Haydon has the most gorgeous day. The four girls later took a boat ride back home after which Lisa posed in front of the mirror and flaunted her sunburn. Take a look —

Lisa Haydon flaunts her tan after her hike in Hong Kong with friends; See pictures

More Pictures from the hike

Haydon talks about Coronavirus relaxations in Hong Kong

Haydon in her Instagram post spoke how she is spending her time amid Coronavirus pandemic in Hong Kong. She said, “The way the ppl here in Hk handled this virus from the get go was commendable. A very militant approach to wearing masks, social distancing, SANITIZER etc... But, What I’ve learned in these passed months is - it doesn’t take a lot, or cost a lot to be happy. We’ve had the pleasure of some quality family time, lots of home baking and cooking, mountain walks on Occassion, catching up on movies , sleep, and plenty of conversations with each other. It’s been a break from the craziness of life and it’s many professional and social obligations. A time to rest, and recoup.. in fact I wish I would learn to take breaks like this without it being enforced in this unfortunate way.”

