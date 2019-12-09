Lisa Haydon Proudly Flaunts Her Baby Bump; Fans Laud Calling Her An Inspiration

Lisa Haydon has been very open about her pregnancy. She is often seen on social media flaunting her baby bump as she shares with her fans the journey of her pregnancy. The actor, who is expecting her second child, has been vocal about how maintaining fitness during pregnancy is an important aspect. She recently took to Instagram, where she over a million followers, to share another picture of her flaunting her baby bump.

Lisa Haydon shares a photo of her baby bump

Lisa Haydon shared this post to flaunt her healthy hair, she wrote about how having a regular health care routine helped her. The actor sported grey pants along with a knotted up white top. She did not wear any makeup in the photo and is seen posing in a natural look. The actor has time to time shared photos of her pregnancy over her social media. Check them out below.

