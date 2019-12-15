Lisa Haydon Slays It With The Baby Bump In Her Latest Picture

Lisa Haydon is slaying it with her baby bump and how. The actress looks lovely in the picture she shared on her Instagram handle. Looks like the picture was clicked by her husband because her hashtag says 'Husbands of Instagram'.

Lisa Haydon has been very open about her pregnancy. She is often seen on social media flaunting her baby bump as she shares with her fans the journey of her pregnancy. The actor, who is expecting her second child, has been vocal about how maintaining fitness during pregnancy is an important aspect. She recently took to Instagram, where she over a million followers, to share another picture of her flaunting her baby bump.

Lisa Haydon proudly flaunts her baby bump; fans laud calling her an inspiration

In August this year, sharing an adorable picture of herself, her husband Dino, and son Zack, Haydon revealed that 'a party of four' is on its way. Lisa and Dino, who is a son of Pakistan-born British entrepreneur Gullu Lalvani, tied in the knot in October 2016 after one year of dating. Lisa Haydon, who delivered her first child in May 2017, spoke about how it changed her perspective towards life. "I knew I wasn't going to have to choose one or the other. Sure, having a kid opened my eyes to a whole new world and way of living and one's priorities may change. But it's up to each individual and what they want to make of it."

Lisa Haydon's 'footwear' analogy explaining Single, Married or With Children life is true

"I was filming a web series till I was five months pregnant. I did the cover of Vogue India with Hrithik (Roshan) when I was four months pregnant... I believe that we are finally arriving at a place where women don't need to have career apprehensions towards starting a family. You can have it all. You might have to run a tight ship and have the occasional meltdown but it's all good," Lisa told a news agency.

