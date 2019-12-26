Lisa Haydon's Xmas Is Full Of Love, Says, 'not On Holiday As We Wait For Our New Baby'

Lisa Haydon, who is expecting her second child and is in her final trimester, took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from her Christmas celebration. The actress revealed that this was the first Christmas when the family was not on a holiday and were waiting "for the new baby's arrival" instead. And because Lisa stayed at home, she got a chance to decorate the dining table for their traditional Christmas meal.

Lisa Haydon gracefully sports her baby bump on social media in a red dress

She shared pictures of her son Zack praying at the church and captioned them with: "My little man praying in church service last night for everyone in his family and all the children around the world and Hong Kong. Such a lovely service. So meaningful to do this as a family."

Lisa Haydon proudly flaunts her baby bump; fans laud calling her an inspiration

In August this year, sharing an adorable picture of herself, her husband Dino, and son Zack, Haydon had revealed that 'a party of four' is on its way. Lisa and Dino, who is the son of Pakistan-born British entrepreneur Gullu Lalvani, tied in the knot in October 2016 after one year of dating.

Lisa Haydon, who delivered her first child in May 2017, spoke about how it changed her perspective towards life. "I knew I wasn't going to have to choose one or the other. Sure, having a kid opened my eyes to a whole new world and way of living and one's priorities may change. But it's up to each individual and what they want to make of it."

"I was filming a web series till I was five months pregnant. I did the cover of Vogue India with Hrithik (Roshan) when I was four months pregnant... I believe that we are finally arriving at a place where women don't need to have career apprehensions towards starting a family. You can have it all. You might have to run a tight ship and have the occasional meltdown but it's all good," Lisa told a news agency.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.