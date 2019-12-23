Lisa Haydon Gracefully Sports Her Baby Bump On Social Media In A Red Dress

In August, Lisa Haydon decided to surprise her fans with the announcement of her second pregnancy. The actor who got married to Dino Lalvani two years back welcomed her first baby boy on May 17 in 2017. The Housefull 3 actor took to her social media to share the first picture of her son along with her husband Dino back then. Recently, the actor has taken social media by storm as she has been flaunting her baby bump.

Lisa Haydon is giving all the Christmas vibes as she is seen flaunting her baby bump in a pretty red dress. Lisa has now stepped in her last month and she shared pictures from her 8th and 9th month on her Instagram story. She captioned the picture as "One month ago and now one month to go".

Lisa clearly seems very excited about her second baby. In the picture, the actor is flaunting her no-makeup look and the fans have complimented her saying she looked gorgeous in red.

Here are the pictures

While announcing her second pregnancy, Lisa Haydon shared a picture on her Instagram handle. In the picture, Lisa was posing with her husband and her child, and she captioned the picture as "Party of four on the way". The family is seen beaming with joy as they are all set to welcome the new member of the family in their lives.

Lisa Haydon is one of the Bollywood divas who love to flaunt their baby bumps. Even earlier, Lisa shared many pictures where she happily flaunted her baby bump and the fans loved the picture. The actor looks absolutely stunning as she expressed her joy of becoming a mother again on social media.

