Lisa Haydon's 'Stay At Home' Series Can't Be Missed; See The 'sun-kissed' Pictures Here

Quick links:
Lisa Haydon's 'Stay at Home' story is unique, 'white' and full of love. The actor took to her Instagram handle to share a series of eight pictures flaunting her legs, her baby Leo's feet and an adorable cuddle with son Zack.
Posing in her bed with white sheets, Lisa dressed in a white shirt paired with a white bathing suit under probably, looked gorgeous and 'sun-kissed' as she shared her 'staying at home' story amid lockdown to fight the Coronavirus battle.
On February 15, 2020, Lisa took to her Instagram handle and announced the birth of her second child. “This little blessing has touched my heart in a way nothing else ever has. Been totally speechless and in love watching you both and can’t believe I get to be your mama. ‘Leo & Zack’ #Brothers. And my forever valentine— Yesterday was our 5 year anniversary of the day we met, on Feb 13th one freaky Friday, life has never been the same since. Thank you Hub for building family with me. #HeartRevolution.”
Lisa Haydon bakes lip-smacking red velvet cake and it's going to make you crave for one
Hi guys, if you are wondering what else you can do besides stay home to help out during Covid-19 then head to the link in my bio to donate to displaced migrant workers, daily wage earners and families in slums in India , that are in need of food. Every bit counts. You can also check out my highlights for other charities that are doing amazing work. If you are following me from the UK @onemillionmeals is raising funds to feed our NHS and frontline workers. Or, if you are following from India then @fromu2them is another great charity started by friends of mine. All the details are in my highlights.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.