Lisa Haydon's 'Stay At Home' Series Can't Be Missed; See The 'sun-kissed' Pictures Here

Lisa Haydon's 'Stay at Home' story is unique, 'white' and full of love. The actor took to her Instagram handle to share a series of eight pictures flaunting her legs, her baby Leo's feet and an adorable cuddle with son Zack.

Posing in her bed with white sheets, Lisa dressed in a white shirt paired with a white bathing suit under probably, looked gorgeous and 'sun-kissed' as she shared her 'staying at home' story amid lockdown to fight the Coronavirus battle.

On February 15, 2020, Lisa took to her Instagram handle and announced the birth of her second child. “This little blessing has touched my heart in a way nothing else ever has. Been totally speechless and in love watching you both and can’t believe I get to be your mama. ‘Leo & Zack’ #Brothers. And my forever valentine— Yesterday was our 5 year anniversary of the day we met, on Feb 13th one freaky Friday, life has never been the same since. Thank you Hub for building family with me. #HeartRevolution.”

