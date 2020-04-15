Lisa Haydon Bakes Lip-smacking Red Velvet Cake And It's Going To Make You Crave For One

One of Bollywood’s well-known actors, Lisa Haydon recently took to her Instagram handle to show fans a glimpse of her delicious red velvet cake. The actor shared three posts on her Instagram handle, treating fans with something special.

In the first post that was shared by Lisa Haydon, one can see her looking away from the camera as she holds the half-cut delicious cake. The second post is a video where one can see Lisa Haydon adding the cream cheese on the red velvet cake while she is singing her own version saying, “Stay home don’t go out and roam.” The third picture has Lisa Haydon pouting and posing with her red velvet cake.

Along with the post shared by the actor, she also went on to write a small note and treated fans with the recipe. She said that this how they feel about staying home and also goes on calling herself a baker. The actor also shared the recipe for the same. Check it out.

“Red Velvet Cake 3 cups flour 1 teaspoon baking soda 2 Tablespoons unsweetened natural cocoa powder 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/2 cup butter, softened to room temperature 2 cups castor sugar 1 cup vegetable oil (not olive) 4 large eggs, separated 1 Tablespoon vanilla extract 1 teaspoon white vinegar liquid or gel red food colouring 1 cup buttermilk Cream Cheese Frosting 400 grams’ cream cheese 1/2 cup butter, at room temperature 3 cups icing sugar 1 Tablespoon cream or milk 1 and 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract"

Also read | Lisa Haydon's Post-quarantine Surfing Video Gets Criticised As Well As Appreciated

Instructions

"Preheat oven to 350°F (177°C). Grease two 8 inch cake pans. I only had one pan .. so I baked the cakes one at a time. Make the cake: Whisk the flour, baking soda, cocoa powder, and salt together in a large bowl. Put aside. With a handheld mixer or whisk, beat the butter and sugar together on medium-high speed until combined. Add in the oil, egg yolks, vanilla extract, and vinegar and beat on high for 2 minutes. (Set the egg whites aside.) Add the dry ingredients in 2-3 parts alternating with the buttermilk. Add in the food colouring (however red you like) until combined (today I had none, fret not, this doesn’t change the cake taste. Whisk the 4 egg whites till foamy/firm. fold into the cake batter. Divide batter between 2 cake pans. I only had one pan so I baked them one at a time. Bake for 30-40 mins. careful not to overbake as the cakes may dry out. Remove cakes from the oven and cool. The cakes must cool before frosting. Blend all frost ingredients together. Then slice the tops of the cakes off to make them flat. Frost cake one. Stack the 2nd and frost also. Refrigerate for 1hr & enjoy.”

Also read | Lisa Haydon Melts Twitterati's Heart With Zack & Leo's Brotherly Love In This Pic

Also read | Lisa Haydon Blessed With Second Baby, Posts Cute Pic & Note About 'freaky' Friday The 13th

Also read | Sun-soaked Lisa Haydon Flaunts Baby Bump, Indulges In 'sober Dancing'; Watch