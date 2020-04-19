Ayushmann Khurrana Won National Award For Andhadhun | Check Out His List Of Awards

Ayushmann Khurrana is considered to be one of the finest actors in Bollywood. Over the years, the actor has transitioned from being a television host to being one of the most profitable actors. Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his choice of films and the ease with which he portrays his characters on screen. It is this talent due to which the actor has gone on to receive several accolades and recognition through the years. Here is a list of a few awards won by Ayushmann Khurrana through the years.

List of awards won by Ayushmann Khurrana so far

2012-2013

In 2012, Ayushmann Khurrana made his Bollywood debut alongside Yami Gautam with Vicky Donor. The film was a huge success and his performance in the film was much appreciated by fans as well as critics. Ayushmann Khurrana went on to win the Best Debut Male and Best Male Playback Singer Filmfare awards for this film. He also received won a Screen Award in the Most Promising Newcomer – Male category. He also went on to win the Zee Cine Award for the best male debut. The Stardust awards saw Ayushmann Khurrana win in two categories namely Best Actor and New Musical Sensation. The actor also won IIFA and Times of India Film Awards.

2018-2019

In 2018, one of Ayushmann Khurrana's much-awaited films Shubh Mangal Saavdhan finally released and was received well by the audience. Ayushmann Khurrana was praised for his role in the film. Ayushmann was nominated for a number of awards for this film; however, he was unable to secure a win. In 2019, however, he took the cinema space by storm after the release of Andhadhun. Ayushmann won in the category of Best Actor Critics for this film at the Filmfare Awards. Ayushmann Khurrana also picked up the National Award for Best Actor. In the same year, another film Badhaai Ho by Ayushmann also received tremendous praise. The film was the reason he won the Asiavision Awards in the category of Best Actor Critics.

2020

In 2020, Ayushmann Khurrana’s three films ruled various awards ceremonies. Article 15, Bala, and Dream Girl were much loved by audiences earning Ayushmann massive praise. He won the Screen Awards for Best Actor Critics’ Choice for both Article 15 and Bala. He was nominated in another category for his film Dream Girl; however, he did not be able to secure that award.

