Ayushmann Khurrana And Bhumi Pednekar's Super-hit Dialogues From 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Dum Laga Ke Haisha received immense critical acclamation from the critics and audiences. The also performed well on the box office stats. The romantic comedy flick released in 2015. Dum Laga Ke Haisha is directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Maneesh Sharma & Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Productions' banner.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha's final worldwide gross was ₹71.85 crore. For her splendid performance in the film, Bhumi Pednekar won the Best Female Debut at the Filmfare Awards. Here are some of the super hit and trendy dialogues from Bhumi Pednekar's Bollywood debut, Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

Ayushmann Khurrana's dialogues -

"Teen cheez hai koi kuch karle meri aankhon se aasu tapakne se na rok sake. Ek to angrezi ka prashn patra, dusri Kumar Sanu ki awaaz, teesri papaji ki chappal"

"Mummy, size dekha hai uska, yun"

Stree sukh anand na hai mere liy ye toh bas sharirik vivshta hai



"Ye hi mauka hai...Mammy to bhi case dalwa de apna Naari Partaadna Kendra Mein"

"Main kuch karunga aur apna astitv banaungaa"

"Mere ghodu baap ne zindagi barbad kar di hai"

"Ye grihasth jeevan ka guru gurutvakarshan daldal mein khech ke rahega mujhe..shakha babu"

“Shaadi ban gayi hamari paratiyogita, ya to maidan chod kar bhaag jao ya phir khelo dum laga ke”

Bhumi Pednekar's Dialogues -

"Mujhe bhi teen cheez ka hi shauk raha hai bachpan se, ek bus teacher lag jau, dusri teacher lagte hi koi byah le mujhko aur teesi khyal rakhe wo mera, bus maan de mujhe”

"Papa Ji na sahi kehte hain, tum Haridwar wale na daba ke rekhte ho Lakshmi apne ghar mein"

"Dulhan ban ke main aayi, aur ghoonghat inhone odh liya"

"Ji prem ka vivah the sandhya ke sath lekin prem to tha hi nahi"

