Lockdown Extended: Hilarious Bollywood Lockdown Memes That Will Tickle Your Funny Bone

Bollywood News

After PM Modi extended the lockdown till May 3, netizens took to their Twitter to make hilarious Bollywood lockdown extended memes. Take a look.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
lockdown extended

Since the number of Coronavirus cases in India is increasing, the government of India had the lockdown extended till May 3, 2020. The current cases in India are 11,511 out of which 1,366 are recovered cases and 394 are fatal cases. While many people supported the government's decision and called it effective in fighting the disease, many others took to their social media to create hilarious lockdown memes, of which some were Bollywood lockdown memes. Fans also took pictures of Rajpal Yadav, Arshad Warsi and many more Bollywood celebs to create Bollywood lockdown memes.

Bollywood lockdown memes

ALSO READ | Netizens Share Hilarious Memes After PM Modi Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Till May 3

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag Makes Fun Of His Batting Technique With Cheeky 'Angad Meme' From Ramayana

ALSO READ | Dwayne Johnson Aka The Rock's Hilarious Memes That Will Make You Laugh Uncontrollably

 

ALSO READ | 'Avengers' Memes Dominate The Internet And Tickle The Viewers' Funny Bone

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories