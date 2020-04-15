Lockdown Extended: Hilarious Bollywood Lockdown Memes That Will Tickle Your Funny Bone

Since the number of Coronavirus cases in India is increasing, the government of India had the lockdown extended till May 3, 2020. The current cases in India are 11,511 out of which 1,366 are recovered cases and 394 are fatal cases. While many people supported the government's decision and called it effective in fighting the disease, many others took to their social media to create hilarious lockdown memes, of which some were Bollywood lockdown memes. Fans also took pictures of Rajpal Yadav, Arshad Warsi and many more Bollywood celebs to create Bollywood lockdown memes.

Bollywood lockdown memes

*Lockdown extended*

Introverts Extroverts pic.twitter.com/psakrwdyTF — Memes for life 🇮🇳 (@Adbhut_memer_07) April 12, 2020

lockdown day 1: spending some quality time with my sibling



lockdown day 20: pic.twitter.com/71YBfeiZhz — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) April 12, 2020

me, 7 seconds after the lockdown ends pic.twitter.com/AHSkuMfjFk — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) April 13, 2020

Ha ha ha .. Manzoor hai.. desh aur Maanav hith mein -Manzoor hai.🙏🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/XPbbOW77lc — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 25, 2020

living with desi parents during #lockdown be like pic.twitter.com/TMl3VztiZJ — Sunnytizer (@MemesMakethMan) April 13, 2020

me: I've stocked up on enough frozen food to last till this lockdown ends



me, 2 days later: pic.twitter.com/t9x9YpVxSO — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) April 11, 2020

divided by lockdown, united by conference calls pic.twitter.com/4Hiz3AnFOW — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) April 15, 2020

Ye le bhai Khush reh 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/n0edcCNSrM — Light (@4d_sociopath) April 11, 2020

