Virender Sehwag Makes Fun Of His Batting Technique With Cheeky 'Angad Meme' From Ramayana

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag was one of the most attacking openers of his time. The 'Nawab of Najafgarh' is regarded as one of those players that changed the dynamics of Test cricket. The 41-year old used to deal in boundaries and sixes when he used to open the innings for India but after retirement, he has diverted his aggressive approach to social media.

Virender Sehwag compares his footwork to a scene from Ramayana

Virender Sehwag has got a voice on Twitter and many people wait for his witty posts. On the field, he used to dominate the bowlers but on social platforms, he is entertaining people with his sense of humour and hilarious comebacks.

On Sunday, Virender Sehwag once again took to Twitter to post a collage of photos from the popular TV show Ramayana. Virender Sehwag took the reference of the scene where Ravana's men are not able to move Lord Angad's leg as it's fixed to the ground. Virender Sehwag compared it to his footwork and added that this was where he took his inspiration from.

Virender Sehwag was never known for his footwork as his feet were always stuck to the ground. He used to just watch the ball and hit it hard without any movement. Let's take a look at Virender's Sehwag's hilarious tweet.

So here is where i took my batting inspiration from :)



Pair hilana mushkil hi nahi , namumkin hai . #Angad ji Rocks pic.twitter.com/iUBrDyRQUF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 12, 2020

Here are some of the reactions Sehwag received for his post -

Best angad tweet sir...#Angad — Shivam Radheshyam Bais (@ShivAhm_Brhmsmi) April 12, 2020

Angad's leg :- sehwag's bat

Lanka saina :- pakistani team — Dungar Singh (@DungarSingh2050) April 12, 2020

Virender Sehwag salutes the 'Corona Warriors' helping people amid coronavirus outbreak during India lockdown

Virender Sehwag came forward and lauded the people who are selflessly coming forward and lending a helping hand to the general public during the India lockdown as the country and the rest of the world continue their battle against the deadly coronavirus that has made a huge impact already. All the major sporting events have either been postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The big global events like the UEFA Euro Cup 2020 and the Tokyo Olympic Games have been postponed to the summer of 2021. The IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 has tentatively been postponed to April 15.

IMAGE COURTESY: VIRENDER SEHWAG INSTAGRAM