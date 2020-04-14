Netizens Share Hilarious Memes After PM Modi Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Till May 3

Coronavirus has, till now, infected 10,541 and killed 558 in India. In a bid to stem the further spread, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of nation-wide lockdown till May 3. While many people supported the government's decision and called it effective in curbing the coronavirus infection, many others took to social media to dish out hilarious memes and jokes to keep the spirits high.

WHO lauds India

After PM Modi announced the lockdown extension till May 3, World Health Organisation (WHO) in a statement commended the PM's move stating that the move could go "a long way" in helping towards arresting the spread of the virus. Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director for South-East Asia of WHO remarked that the six-week lockdown needed to be coupled with public health measures such as-- detection, isolation and contact tracing to yield best results.

