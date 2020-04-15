Lockdown extended: Bollywood celebrities back move, some love 'Star Wars' reference

Bollywood stars gave a thumbs up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the government extended the lockdown till May 3 to battle COVID-19. Prasoon Joshi, Rajeev Khandelwal, Swaroop Rawal, Nimrat Kaur, Anil Sharma were among those who supported the decision of the government.

CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi wrote it was the time to stay firm and united under the leadership of PM Modi, while hailing him for setting an example of ‘decisiveness, self-belief and welfare’ amid the pandemic. The veteran writer-lyricist urged all to not get distracted by the negativity.

#ModiMangalMessage Time to Stay firm&united.India under the leadership of PM @narendramodi has set an example of decisivess,self belief and welfare in the face of the Corona virus crisis.Let’s keep staying responsible for sake of all and not get distracted by any negativity. — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) April 14, 2020

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal urged all to follow the PM’s advice in the interest of the country and stay at home. Gadar director Anil Sharma also supported the decision. Actor Swaroop Rawal hoped India could beat COVID-19 hotspots by taking all precautions and following PM’s ‘able leadership.’

Nimrat Kaur wrote that the first 21 days of the lockdown can be effective only if people follow the guidelines for 19 more days.

Here are the reactions:

Let’s respect what our Prime Minister just said. It is in the interest of the entire country. Stay indoors, stay safe. #CoronaUpdatesInIndia — Rajeev Khandelwal (@RK1610IsMe) April 14, 2020

Lock dawn till #3rdMay we all must follow shree PM @narendramodi Ji’s address — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) April 14, 2020

We all have to work towards eliminating #COVID19 #hotspots

All precautions to be taken #Lockdown2 Extension till 3rd May

Till April 20th #lockdown will be strictly observed

#StayHome #ResilientIndia we will come through stronger under the able leadership of @narendramodi — Swaroop Rawal (@YoSwaroop) April 14, 2020

These last 21 days stay valid and effective only with patience and discipline every single day of the next 19 coming up. Each decision at every individual level matters like never before. #TogetherAtHome #StaySafeStayHome #Lockdown2 #IndiaFightsCarona — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) April 14, 2020

However, many also enjoyed the date till which the lockdown was extended. The next day, May 4, is known as the Star Wars Day, and the term of the iconic franchsie, ‘May the force be with you’ is extremely popular.

Kriti Kharbanda wrote ‘May the fourth be with us.’ Inside Edge 2 director Karan Anshuman also highlighted PM’s ‘penchant for Stars Wars.’

May the fourth be with us! ❤️ — kriti kharbanda (@kriti_official) April 14, 2020

Our PM's penchant with Star Wars continues with May the 4th being the chosen date. — Karan Anshuman (@krnx) April 14, 2020

Many other netizens also reacted to the reference calling the PM as ‘Stars Wars’ fan.

Lockdown extended till 3rd May.

May the fourth be with us. #Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/FuwZ9esDXV — Sumit Siroha (@BabaBairaagi) April 14, 2020

I think Modiji is a star wars fan, that's why instead of April 30 the lockdown is till May 3. So when the lockdown ends he gets to say "Kal se lockdown khatam... May the fourth be with you" — Hussain (@officiallysane_) April 14, 2020

Confirmed: Modi is a Star Wars fan. Will be ending lockdown with a solid May the Fourth be with you next month. — Sainath (@isstiaung) April 14, 2020

