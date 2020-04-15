Lockdown Extended: Bollywood Celebrities Back Move, Some Love 'Star Wars' Reference

Bollywood stars gave a thumbs up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the government extended the lockdown till May 3 to battle COVID-19.

Bollywood stars gave a thumbs up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the government extended the lockdown till May 3 to battle COVID-19. Prasoon Joshi, Rajeev Khandelwal, Swaroop Rawal, Nimrat Kaur, Anil Sharma were among those who supported the decision of the government.

CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi wrote it was the time to stay firm and united under the leadership of PM Modi, while hailing him for setting an example of ‘decisiveness, self-belief and welfare’ amid the pandemic. The veteran writer-lyricist urged all to not get distracted by the negativity.

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal urged all to follow the PM’s advice in the interest of the country and stay at home. Gadar director Anil Sharma also supported the decision. Actor Swaroop Rawal hoped India could beat COVID-19 hotspots by taking all precautions and following PM’s ‘able leadership.’

Nimrat Kaur wrote that the first 21 days of the lockdown can be effective only if people follow the guidelines for 19 more days.

Here are the reactions:

However, many also enjoyed the date till which the lockdown was extended. The next day, May 4, is known as the Star Wars Day, and the term of the iconic franchsie, ‘May the force be with you’ is extremely popular.

Kriti Kharbanda wrote ‘May the fourth be with us.’ Inside Edge 2 director Karan Anshuman also highlighted PM’s ‘penchant for Stars Wars.’

Many other netizens also reacted to the reference calling the PM as ‘Stars Wars’ fan.

