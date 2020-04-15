Bharti Singh Urges Fans To Help Stray Dogs Amid Lockdown; Says 'Dogs Are Dying Of Hunger'

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending the lockdown period till May 3 in the country, it seems like the lockdown extension has led to some major concerns related to animals in the minds of people. As per reports, concerns among people are growing for stray animals amid the crisis and now television celebrities like Guahar Khan and Karishma Tanna are creating awareness among the people about the same. The latest to join the list is actor Bharati Singh, as the actor recently addressed the issue with a video.

Bharti Singh urges fans to help stray dogs

Recently, comedian Bharti Singh took to her Instagram handle to share a video to address the issue of animal cruelty during the lockdown period, in which the actor requested her fans to provide the stray with food, as several reports suggested that stray dogs near Film City in Mumbai were dying of hunger during the lockdown period. In the video, Bharti Singh also mentioned that people have to understand the situation of strays. Take a look at the video shared:

Recently, Bharti Singh took to her social media handle to create awareness about the situation and shared a picture of a stray dog. With the picture, Bharti Singh wrote: "Humble request to all producers who have their sets in Film City.. Pls come forward and help feed the stray dogs in ur set’s vicinity. Some are starving, some are pregnant and most of them are not even getting water to drink. If Each of the set’s PH can drop food bags once in 10-15 days, it would help them survive these tough times. plsss help these babies 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽". Take a look:

