Milind Soman Climbs 4000 Stairs Equivalent To About 200 Floors In 85 Mins; Watch

Milind Soman is one of the fittest men in the country and as the nation is on lockdown for 21 days due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it seems like the actor is using the time to keep up with his fitness schedule.

Fitness enthusiast Milind Soman on Monday took to his Instagram handle to share his 'fitness' update during country-wide lockdown to fight Coronavirus. The actor climbed 4000 stairs equivalent to about 200 floors in just 85 minutes.

He also shared that his mother Usha Soman climbed 30 floors and wife Ankita Konwar revealed that she did 60 minutes of stair climbing and 30 Surya namaskars. On Milind Soman's video, Ankit left a comment saying, "You need a hair cut little chicken !!!!!!!"

