Milind Soman Does Push-ups With Ankita On His Back; His Comments Leaves Everyone Laughing

Milind Soman is one of the fittest men in the country and as the nation is on lockdown for 21 days due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it seems like the actor is using the time to keep up with his fitness schedule.

Milind took to Instagram to share a fun video from his home workout, in which his wife Ankita Konwar is seen sitting on his back as he does push-ups. “Day 8. Work with what you have! To all the people who said they had no time, now you do. No drug, no vaccine works better than a fully functioning immune system, and this system needs exercise to keep it working well. Try simple, effective exercises like Surya Namaskar to improve overall body function,” he wrote.

READ: Milind Soman’s Best Monochrome Pictures That Will Make Fans Drool; See Pics

Milind Soman stuns fans

For first-timers, Milind gave some advice. “Don’t try lifting your wife as your first exercise,” he quipped, adding, “Started with 5 and till 14th April will build the number to 12! Thank you @ankita_earthy.”. The video got a lot of love on social media. “This is the sweetest thing I have seen online today,” one user wrote. Another commented, “Wow!! This is just amazing.”

READ: Milind Soman Reacts On 'trending At 54' Over RSS Journey, Wife Ankita Joins In

Milind Soman has been a Limca record holder for running 1500 km in 30 days. He ran across four states to spread the green message. His run started from Qutub Minar in Delhi. Its route was through Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra, ending in Mumbai. He has completed the Ironman event in 2015.

He also set another record when he ran the Berlin marathon of 42.2 km in just 4 hours and 32 minutes. It is one of the most popular road races in the world. He also has completed Ultraman Florida event in which he did 10 km of swimming, 421 km of cycling and 84.4 km of running.

The actor is passionate about fitness, as is evident through his social media posts while trekking, running or travelling with his beloved young wife Ankita Konwar. Along with being an overachiever, Milind Soman is also an internet sensation today. Having 544k followers, Milind Soman is also known for his quirky and stylish posts.

READ: Milind Soman Shares Adorable Photo With Wife Ankita, Calls It 'Friday Faces'; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.