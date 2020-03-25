Milind Soman’s Best Monochrome Pictures That Will Make Fans Drool; See Pics

Milind Soman is a well-known name in the Bollywood industry. He was last seen in Amazon Prime’s famous web-series, Four More Shots Please, playing the character of a doctor. Milind won the 'Ironman Triathlon' barefoot at the age of 51, completing it in 15 hours and 19 minutes, winning the title of Ultraman in 2017 making India proud.

He is passionate about fitness, as is evident through his social media posts while trekking, running or travelling with his beloved young wife Ankita Konwar. Along with being an overachiever, Milind Soman is also an internet sensation today. Having 544k followers, Milind Soman is also known for his quirky and stylish posts. Here are the best monochrome pictures of Milind Soman. Read ahead to know-

Milind Soman’s best monochrome pictures

The video of Milind Soman and his wife is from when the two went out for a long drive. The video is for Milind’s new accomplishment as he learnt driving. He was driving at a speed of 100 km/hour in the video.

Milind posted a throwback picture. The caption suggests that the time has come. Milind is looking very young in the picture.

Milind Soman reposted a picture from four years ago. It is an inspirational post. The actor has just gotten done with swimming in the picture.

Milind Soman is seen caught in the perfect moment. He has worn a t-shirt and black sunglasses. He has given his salt and pepper hair a messy look.

