Lockdown: Swara Bhasker Lauds Maha Cop Who Sang A Song To Convince People To Stay At Home

The video of a Maharashtra policeman singing a popular Hindi film song to persuade people to stay indoors amid rising coronavirus positive cases in the state has gone viral on social media.

In the video, apparently shot in north Maharashtra, the policeman can be seen with a cordless mic in hand, asking people stay at home as part of the social distancing to contain spread of coronavirus. "Zindagi maut na ban jaye, sambhalo yaaron...(Friends, ensure that life doesn''t turn into death)", the cop is seen crooning the song from Aamir Khan-starrer Sarfarosh.

The policeman's out of the box thinking to drive home the message of social distancing was lauded by state home minister Anil Deshmukh and Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker.

The NCP minister and 'Veere Di Wedding' actor posted the video of the policeman singing on his Twitter handle. Swara wrote, "Kya baat hai" followed by clap emojis. Meanwhile, Deshmukh tweeted, "A Maharashtra police constable breaks into a song in a bid to convince people to cooperate and stay indoors ...hope people listen to his musical entreaty!"

Netizens React

Nice to c cops 👮‍♂️ in a different avatar .. like this officer from #MumbaiPolice now they r even singing for us @arunbothra ji have a look. They r really going beyond the call of duty on this one! Hats off #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/aEvZDwfo6U — 𝕲𝕴𝕹𝕹𝖄 (@rumilife0612) March 27, 2020

Salute to this cop👨‍✈️

How beautifully he is singing in time of stress n more important he choses a song with deep meaning and sense n use sentiments of people.🙏

I don't know the place or name of this cop but he is praiseworthy and deserve something more than praise ✌🇮🇳#StayHome pic.twitter.com/Sdi3Djxa4K — Gaurav yadav (@Gauravy_45) March 27, 2020

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 17 in the country on Friday and the number of coronavirus cases climbed to 724, according to the Health Ministry. In its updated figures at 9.15 am, the ministry stated that four deaths were reported from Maharashtra while Gujarat had registered three deaths.

(with PTI inputs)

