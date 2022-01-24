'Looop Lapeta': Taapsee Pannu-Tahir Raj Starrer's New Song 'Nirvana' Out; Watch

Days ahead of its release, makers of Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer Looop Lapeta are leaving no stone unturned in piquing the audience's excitement. After dropping the romantic number Beqaraar showcasing the duo's love story, makers have now released the upbeat track Nirvana, which encapsulates Tahir attempts to extort money as he and Taapsee run short on time to save his life.

It has been crooned by Harshal Vyas while Sidhant Mago has penned the lyrics. Aakash Bhatia's directorial Looop Lapeta is the Hindi-language remake of German filmmaker Tom Tykwer's 1998 classic movie Run Lola Run. The film will chronicle Savi and Satya's passionate love tale as they race against time.

Looop Lapeta's new song Nirvana released

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, January 24, Tahir dropped the track's clip and wrote,"'Jo bhi hona hein woh sabh forehead pe likha hein’ Nirvana, Song out now!" Take a look.

Only last week, makers dropped the film's first single Beqaraar, a mellow track chronicling the duo's love story, as well as their intimate moments. The video ends on an intriguing note as Tahir gets shot right in his chest with Taapsee looking startled. Sharing the song's video on his Instagram, Tahir wrote, "Love these lyrics ! ‘Meheki raato mein, aag baaki hai aur khwaab anek’ #Beqaraar Out now!".

The film's adventurous trailer commences with the duo vowing to be together for life. Things turn upside down when Satya is given 50 lakhs to be delivered, however, he loses the entire sum in a cricket bet. He turns to his girlfriend to save him, and Taapsee's relentless efforts to rescue him spin a web of tumultuous events.

The film will come out on the OTT platform Netflix on February 4, 2022. Apart from the leading duo, it also stars Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Rajendra Chawla among others in pivotal roles. Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment and Aayush Maheshwari have jointly bankrolled it.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @TAHIRRAJBHASIN)