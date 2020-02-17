Love Aaj Kal Box-office: Film Falls Flat On Day 3 After Facing Rejection From The Audience

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's film 'Love Aaj Kal' fell 'flat' on Day 3 at the box-office. After facing a sharp drop on Day 2, Sunday showed no growth for Imtiaz Ali's film. Made at a cost of Rs. 57 crores, the film's weekend collection is quite poor and would need a firm grip through the week to pack a good total before February 21's two new releases — Bhoot & Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter to share the total weekend collection and wrote that there is a 'tough road ahead' for the film. The film collected Rs. 8.10 crore on Day 3 taking the total to Rs. 27.86 crore. Love Aaj Kal has nevertheless emerged as the third-highest opening weekend grosser of 2020 after Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Street Dancer 3D

#LoveAajKal is rejected... Dips on Day 2, falls flat on Day 3... Advantage #ValentinesDay [Day 1], else *3-day total* would be lower... Tough road ahead [weekdays]... Fri 12.40 cr, Sat 8.01 cr, Sun 8.10 cr. Total: ₹ 28.51 cr. #India biz. #LoveAajKal [2009] weekend: ₹ 27.86 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2020

Weekend Collections

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior - Rs 61.75 crore

Street Dancer 3D - Rs 41.23 crore

Love Aaj Kal - Rs 27.86 crore

Malang - 25.36 crore

Chhapaak - Rs 19.02 crore

Jawaani Jaaneman - Rs 12.83 crore

Love Aaj Kal also features Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in pivotal roles. The movie traces the story of Kartik’s love life in two eras. The basic plot is the same as the Saif Ali Khan-Deepika Padukone film of the same name that had released in 2009.

