'Love Aaj Kal': Kartik Aaryan Reacts To Unprecedented Feat With Movie's Opening At BO

Kartik Aaryan has made it three in a row. The actor, for the third consecutive time, has established for himself his highest opener at the box office with his latest release. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star reacted with delight after Love Aaj Kal, also starring Sara Ali Khan, earned his first double-digit opener at the box office, with Rs 12.40 crore collection on Friday.

As trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the opening day figure, Kartik also shared the film’s poster with the collection. The 29-year-old called himself ‘Aapka Ladke’ and how it was their ‘boy’s ‘biggest opener.’ The Pyaar Ka Punchnama star conveyed his gratitude to fans for the ‘love’ for the movie.

Here’s the post

Aapke Ladke ki ab tak ki Biggest Opener ❤😀

Thank you for all the love 🙏🏻🙏🏻#LoveAajKal pic.twitter.com/I4QcV0Z43v — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) February 15, 2020

Taran Adarsh called the Imtiaz Ali directorial’s opening as a ‘solid total’, boosted by Valentine’s Day that was celebrated on Friday. He added that the metros were excellent and contributed to the major chunk of the total. The trade analyst termed the response in ‘mass belt’ as ‘ordinary/low’ while expressing uncertainty over the film being able to put up double-digit figures on Saturday and Sunday.

#LoveAajKal packs a solid total on Day 1... Got a boost due to #ValentinesDay2020... Metros excellent, contribute to the big total... Tier-2 cities and mass belt ordinary/low... Will it collect in double digits on Day 2 and 3, is the big question... Fri ₹ 12.40 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 15, 2020

Kartik had established his career’s highest-opening film with 2019’s Luka Chuppi, that had collected Rs 8.01 crore, beating Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’s Rs 6.80 crore at that time. His next release Pati Patni Aur Woh, the same year, once again beat this record and minted Rs 9.10 crore. Now, Love Aaj Kal has also gone on and set another personal record for him.

Love Aaj Kal is a fresh take of a tale of love set in two eras, as shown by Imtiaz Ali with the Saif Ali Khan-Deepika Padukone-starrer of the same name. This new version also stars Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma. Love Aaj Kal is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Imtiaz Ali.

