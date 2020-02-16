'Love Aaj Kal': Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan Film Dips On Day 2; Here's The 'shocking Part'

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are on a roll, riding at the back of back-to-back successes. But is the run set to come to an end soon with Love Aaj Kal? After taking an impressive opening, the movie faced an evident drop on day 2, falling by over 30%. Amid the mixed reviews, trade reports claim that the movie might have been ‘rejected’ by the audiences and could now need a ‘miracle’ to save it.

Love Aaj Kal minted the highest-opener for Kartik Aryan, collecting Rs 12.40 crore on Friday while beating his previous record for Pati Patni Aur Woh. However, on Saturday, it collected only Rs 8.01 crore. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who tweeted the figures, the drop had a ‘shocking part’, which was that footfalls at metros and multiplexes witnessed a downfall. He added that with the collections in tier-2 cities and mass circuits already being weak, only a ‘miracle’ could save the movie.

#LoveAajKal dips on Day 2... Shocking part is, the decline has come at metros/multiplexes, which is its target audience... Weak at Tier-2 cities as well as mass circuits... Needs a miracle to salvage the show on Day 3... Fri 12.40 cr, Sat 8.01 cr. Total: ₹ 20.41 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 16, 2020

The trade analyst, while tweeting the figures of Malang, also stated that the Disha Patani-Aditya Roy Kapur starrer could gain from the ‘rejection’ of Love Aaj Kal.

#Malang maintains at similar levels on [second] Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]... Rejection of #LoveAajKal will benefit the film... [Week 2] Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 2.52 cr. Total: ₹ 44.42 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 16, 2020

Maddock Films, the makers, who had shared a post of the film minting Rs 12.40 crore on opening day, did not share a similar post for collections of day 2. It’d be interesting to see if Love Aaj Kal manages to put up a good total for Sunday, which is usually when the highest collection of a film is posted.

Love Aaj Kal also features Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in pivotal roles. The movie traces the story of Kartik’s love life in two eras. The basic plot is the same as the Saif Ali Khan-Deepika Padukone film of the same name that had released in 2009.

