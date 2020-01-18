Does 'Love Aaj Kal' Also Feature Randeep Hooda Along With Sara & Kartik?

The Love Aaj Kal trailer has currently become the talk of the town, but one thing that many people might have missed from the trailer of this upcoming film is none other than Randeep Hooda. His appearance in the trailer has been missed by many viewers since the Love Aaj Kal trailer focuses more on Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. So here are some details about Randeep Hooda’s role in Love Aaj Kal.

Randeep Hooda in 'Love Aaj Kal'?

Love Aaj Kal starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan is currently the talk of the town. The trailer of the Imtiaz Ali film is trending on YouTube and even social media is buzzing with this upcoming film. But even though people have been discussing the Love Aaj Kal trailer, many failed to notice a major cameo in the trailer.

In one particular scene of the Love Aaj Kal trailer, Sara Ali Khan is having an intense discussion with somebody. Just then Kartik Aaryan stumbles through the door and interrupts them. The person Sara Ali Khan a.k.a. Zoe is having a discussion with is none other than actor Randeep Hooda.

As mentioned earlier, many people failed to notice Randeep Hooda in the trailer. Many fans after noticing this detail seem to have become extremely curious regarding Randeep’s role in this love story. Take a look at this still from the Love Aaj Kal trailer where Randeep Hooda is visible in the background.

In the Love Aaj Kal trailer, Sara Ali Khan is stressing on how important her career is and currently, she wants to prioritise her job. This intense discussion between Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda seems to be between Sara and her boss in the film. However, every other possibility in this situation is also considered.

The mystery about Randeep Hooda could be only revealed when the film releases on Valentine’s Day i.e. on February 14, 2020. But this is not the first time that Love Aaj Kal director has worked with actor Randeep Hooda. One of their most successful collaborations was the Alia Bhatt starrer Highway.

