Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan's 'Love Aaj Kal' Trailer Is Similar To Saif's Film

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have become the talk of the town, as the Love Aaj Kal trailer has hit the internet. On January 17, 2020, the two stars were seen at the trailer launch event of the film. On the same day, the Love Aaj Kal trailer was released on YouTube, by the Maddock Films. The trailer of the film garnered over 23 lakh views and over 129 thousand likes by the fans. Both the original 2009 film of the same name and the current remake of the film have been directed by acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. So, there is no doubt that the two films will be similar in many aspects will changing the main characters and story of the script.

Here are the similarities between the new Love Aaj Kal trailer and 2009 original

The original 2009 film, also titled Love Aaj Kal, starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead role. One of the most iconic themes of the original was its shifting timeline. The movie would constantly switch between the past, present and the future, with each time period having its own romantic story.

Saif Ali Khan played the role of two characters in the film, Jaivardhan Singh in the past time frame and Veer Singh Panesar in the present. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor played the role of future Veer Singh Panesar and the entire film revolved around the story of Veer's love life. The trailer for the remake has promised fans the same themes as the original, was a focus on love in the present (Aaj) and the future (Kal).

The remake will feature Kartik Aaryan in the role of Veer and he too will be playing dual roles as Saif did in the original. The movie will focus on his love life and will feature Sara Ali Khan in the role of the female lead. Furthermore, the trailer for the remake has also revealed several similar scenes and situations that mimic scenes that were seen in the original.

