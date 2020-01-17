Sara Ali Khan Clears Doubts About The Comparison Between Both 'Love Aaj Kal' Films

The lead actors of the upcoming Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aarya have been making the headlines due to their recent trailer launch event. The stars spoke about their upcoming project and cleared a number of doubts. The audience found similarities between the Kartik-Sara’s Love Aaj Kal and Saif-Deepika’s Love Aaj Kal. Read more to know about Sara Ali Khan and thoughts on the two movies.

Sara Ali Khan speaks about the two, Love Aaj Kal movies

Sara Ali Khan cleared all the doubts by saying that there is no similarity between the two Love Aaj Kal. She claimed that this is Love Aaj Kal. This is not Love Aaj Kal 2 which is a sequel to the previous one. Saras said that Kartik is not playing Saif Ali Khan’s character and she is not playing Deepika Padukone’s character. They are portraying totally new characters, but are also aware that there will be some unnecessary comparisons, and they are okay with that. She ended the conversation by saying that this film talks about love in today's times. Sara was a prominent figure at the launch and she certainly rocked the event with her mesmerising looks. Read more about Sara Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan at Love Aaj Kal trailer launch

The star was spotted in a neon lime green mini skirt and she paired her outfit with a blingy sequin crop top made from silver. Her top had green and black sequins with the word Love sprawled across it. Sara has always been at the top of her dressing sense and she constantly shares pictures on her social media which just make the fans go bonkers over the beauty.

