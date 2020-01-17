Love Aaj Kal Trailer Review: Sara, Kartik Disappoint In This Below-par 2020 Love Story

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are back with the rehashed version of the 2010s Love Aaj Kal. Just like the first installment, this film's trailer too shows two love stories- on between Kartik and Sara, which is set in 2020. and another one set in 1990, between the Pati, Patni Aur Woh actor, and newcomer Arushi Sharma. From the look of it, the three-minute trailer lacks a certain punch. While Kartik Aaryan looks out of character with the lack of his famous monologue, Sara Ali Khan disappoints in dialogue delivery. Meanwhile, the story also does not offer a new or fresh perspective, thus giving the viewer a blatant remake and absolutely nothing to look forward to.

Meanwhile, netizens too do not seem to be too impressed with the film, and social media is filled with mixed reactions of the Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer.

Sharing the first look of her much-anticipated, Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan took social media by extreme surprise. Introducing themselves as Veer and Zoe, at a glimpse, the poster looks absolutely charming. Holding on to each other tight, the duo looks completely lost in love. Promising a whirlwind romance, the film is a sequel to 2010's Love Aaj Kal that starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles.

Imitiaz Ali’s upcoming film is a romantic drama film which is the sequel of Love Aaj Kal. The plot of the movie is yet unknown and fans are curious to find out more about the movie. The movie stars Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda in prominent roles.

