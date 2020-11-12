'Ludo' Netizens Review: 'Power-packed Performances' By Tripathi, Rao, Fans Say

Filmmaker Anurag Basu's film Ludo released on November 12, three years after his last release Jagga Jasoos in 2017. The official synopsis of Anurag Basu's Ludo on Netlix's official website reads, "From a resurfaced sex tape to a rogue suitcase of money, four wildly different stories overlap at the whims of fate, chance, and one eccentric criminal."

Ludo stars actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Pearle Maaney, Pankaj Tripathi, and Inayat Verma in lead roles.

Netizens took to Twitter to shared their reviews and the movie has received many positive ones. Praising the performances, direction and music of the film, one user wrote, "The Super fun hyperlink dark comedy film where @basuanurag Spins the dice in the game of Ludo. Whatta performance from @RajkummarRao he excelled his role with his outstanding body languages and slang. @TripathiiPankaj is the main pillar of the film Extremely wonderful performance from him and Music and Bgs were also too good . rest of the cast and crew did their role perfectly. Chill your diwali with a perfect entertainer which entertains with laughs." [sic] Many called it an 'entertainer' and 'paisa vasool' film.

Top notch, scintillating, power packed performances #Ludo Must watch!!Kiski goti kategi lol



Flawless performance, from nothing to everything @RajkummarRao @TripathiiPankaj 🔥



Tremendous growth @juniorbachchan as it hasn’t been easy for you! 👏 pic.twitter.com/8wrANyZ9Mc — Sasynightingale (@SasyNightingale) November 12, 2020

#LudoReview #LUDO This one is ‘Life in a Metro’ - RELOADED. Much more powerful and effective. The ensemble cast deliver superlative performances while the stories are interwoven so nicely. Anurag Basu is back in form. This game is a ‘must play’! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (4 stars) — Bhavikk Sangghvi (@bhavikksangghvi) November 12, 2020

Anurag Basu is an intelligent man .. he knows his direction ... Picks and chooses the best scenes from various movies & tries to stitch them together in his own story

It paid off in #Barfi ... somewhat in #JaggaJassoos .... But not in #Ludo as a whole#LudoOnNetflix #Ludoreview — On d Rocks (@MOVIESonRocks) November 12, 2020

What should have been a quirky 90 mins movie ... Is instead a drag at 150 mins



Director has only assuaged his ambition, ego and desire using producers money#Ludo #LudoReview #LudoOnNetflix — On d Rocks (@MOVIESonRocks) November 12, 2020

#LudoReview : #Ludo misses the mark completely with yet another acting dominated film@RajkummarRao is very good while direction of #anuragbasu is good in parts.

The Netflix curse continue and this is another miss for the platform @NetflixIndia #LudoOnNetflix — Shubham (@Shubham26383793) November 12, 2020

#LudoReview -FUNTASTIC

5 Divergent stories beautifully embedded into a single narrative. @TripathiiPankaj & @RajkummarRao are SHOWSTOPPERS, their comic timing & dialogue delivery is IMPECCABLE. @basuanurag Spellbinding writing & masterful direction is the HERO of #Ludo ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐ pic.twitter.com/QeHzTUM68q — Wasim Faiz (@wasimfaiz8) November 12, 2020

#LudoReview paisa vasool movie after long time good storyline comedy emotion,soulful song with twist & turns @anuragbasu @NetflixIndia — ❤️Dil se indian (@tejkamble2) November 12, 2020

