'Ludo' Netizens Review: 'Power-packed Performances' By Tripathi, Rao, Fans Say

'Ludo' stars actors — Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Pearle Maaney, Pankaj Tripathi, and Inaayat

Ludo

Filmmaker Anurag Basu's film Ludo released on November 12, three years after his last release Jagga Jasoos in 2017. The official synopsis of Anurag Basu's Ludo on Netlix's official website reads, "From a resurfaced sex tape to a rogue suitcase of money, four wildly different stories overlap at the whims of fate, chance, and one eccentric criminal."

Ludo stars actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Pearle Maaney, Pankaj Tripathi, and Inayat Verma in lead roles.

Netizens took to Twitter to shared their reviews and the movie has received many positive ones. Praising the performances, direction and music of the film, one user wrote, "The Super fun hyperlink dark comedy film where @basuanurag Spins the dice in the game of Ludo. Whatta performance from @RajkummarRao he excelled his role with his outstanding body languages and slang. @TripathiiPankaj is the main pillar of the film Extremely wonderful performance from him and Music and Bgs were also too good . rest of the cast and crew did their role perfectly. Chill your diwali with a perfect entertainer which entertains with laughs." [sic]

Many called it an 'entertainer' and 'paisa vasool' film.

