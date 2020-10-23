Fatima Sana Shaikh reveals 'Ludo' co-star Rajkummar Rao's quirky trick to get into role

Ludo’s trailer had been a talking point since its release a few days ago. Amid the quirky pairs of characters in the world of crime, a highlight had been Rajkummar Rao’s Mithun Chakraborty-inspired moves and grooves. His co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh has now revealed the trick that Rajkummar used to get into the skin of his character.

Fatima reveals Rajkummar Rao’s secret

Fatima Sana Shaikh took to Instagram to post a still from Ludo where the duo is posing in style. The Dangal star called Rajkummar as the real “Gun Master”. She recalled how he would the song Gun Master from Mithun Chakraborty’s 1979 film Surakksha. Fatima reminisced how the entire set would get charged up on hearing the song and would burst into dance.

The actor praised the Newton star for knowing the manner to sync energy into everyone. She added that it was one of her ‘fondest memories’ of working with him.

The track Gun Master was composed by Bappi Lahiri, who was responsible for giving Mithun the ‘Disco Dancer’ tag in the ‘80s. Rajkummar is seen with a similar hairstyle, attire and even tried to deliver dialogues like him while impersonating as a police officer, in the film.

Ludo

The track involving Fatima and Rajkummar involves their reunion after love in childhood, as the former wants the latter to help in bringing her husband out of jail. The film also features a track between Abhishek Bachchan as a kidnapper with a child, a love story between Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanya Malhotra, and another with Pearle Manney and Rohit Saraf, with all routes seemingly leading to Pankaj Tripathi.

Directed by Anurag Basu, Ludo streams on Netflix from November 12.

