Ludo Movie Review: This Anurag Basu Directorial Is A Perfect Blend Of Comedy And Absurdity

Ludo Director: Anurag Basu

Ludo Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Inayat Verma and Pearle Maaney

Ludo Producers: Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Tani Basu

Ludo Release Date: November 12, 2020

Where to Watch Ludo: Netflix

Ludo Review

Ludo plot

The official synopsis of Anurag Basu's Ludo on Netlix's official website reads, "From a resurfaced sex tape to a rogue suitcase of money, four wildly different stories overlap at the whims of fate, chance, and one eccentric criminal." The dark comedy crime film showcases several stories with various characters being introduced over the course of time, only to cross paths towards a nail-biting conclusion. However, the story focuses on a dreaded criminal who forms the central character the entire film revolves around.

From marking a special appearance of director Anurag Basu to clear the air around the title of the film 'Ludo' to truly witnessing the unexpected, the Netflix Original Ludo rarely fails to hit the right cord and take the viewers by amazement. With several films being directly released on streaming platforms amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this Anurag Basu directorial is just the right, if not the only, new release to start your Diwali holidays with a bang. With a supremely talented star cast that barely disappoints throughout the nail-biting experience of two and a half hours, the film might leave the audience disappointed in one aspect, i.e. being all over the place.

However, the Jagga Jasoos filmmaker neatly ties together the film towards its bonkers climax. With its title Ludo used as a metaphor, the film takes its viewers on a rather magical, than logical, ride as it unfolds the significance of each colour of the game that the characters represent in the poster of the film. With a jarring start that will surely remind you of Mirazupur, all thanks to Pankaj Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya, along with revisiting classic songs like Kismat Ki Hawa Kabhi Naram from the film Albela, Ludo is a hit or miss based on what strikes a chord with the audience.

What works?

The best way to start watching this Anurag Basu directorial is to dive in with no expectations whatsoever, and the film will take you by storm with its unpredictable nature. While the phenomenal Pankaj Tripathi and Rajkummar Rao steal the show with their promising portrayals of Sattu Bhaiya and Alok Kumar Gupta respectively, actors including Abhishek Bachchan as Bittu Tiwari, Aditya Roy Kapur as Dr. Akash Chauhan, Fatima Sana Shaikh as Pinky and Sanya Malhotra as Shruti stay true to their characters.

However, actors Rohit Saraf as Rahul Avasthi, Pearle Maaney as Shreeja Thomas, and Inayat Verma as Mini prove to be the breath of fresh air in the film, starring alongside an already experienced cast. The film's plot overall doesn't disappoint you completely and wouldn't compel you on being all-praise about it either.

What doesn't work?

With several stories being showcased simultaneously, there are high chances of being lost with so much that the film brings to the table. While some scenes might come across as unnecessarily over-stretched, some might leave you with a question mark. All in all, the complexity of the film does not make it a smooth ride, which is not necessarily a thumbs-down. It totally depends on the viewer's liking.

Final Thoughts

We have seen Anurag Basu present a film encompassing several stories with 2007's Life in a Metro but Ludo takes it a notch higher. The film has an 'Anurag Basu-ness' to it with a pop of colours and illustration via the hues and to an extent, the plot also manages to keep the viewers glued to the screen with intrigue. However, with multiple loose-ends and its complex storyline, Ludo will eventually manage to impress only a niche set of audience.

Ludo's Rating: 3.5/5

