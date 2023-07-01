Lust Stories 2 Director Sujoy Ghosh Shares Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia's Love Story

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been in the news after the rumours of them dating started doing the rounds. Last month, the actress confirmed her relationship with Vijay during the promotion of Lust Stories 2. Since then, their fans have been eagerly waiting to know about their love story. Recently, director Sujoy Ghosh revealed how the "lust story" turned into a real love story.

3 things you need to know

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma starred as ex-flames in Lust Stories 2.

Lust Stories 2 is streaming on Netflix.

It is their first project together.

Tamannaah and Vijay wanted to work together, says Sujoy Ghosh

Director Sujoy Ghosh, in an interview with Pinkvilla, was asked the million-dollar question of how a reel love story turned into a love story. To this, he replied that they were the only two people who were willing to do Lust Stories 2, and they wanted to work together. The director added when he gave the script to them, they both liked it. However, before saying yes, the actress asked several questions from Vijay and he answered them all.

(Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma posed together at Lust Stories 2 screening | Image: Varinder Chawla)

"Tamannaah liked the script, Vijay liked the script. Tamannaah had some questions, Vijay answered those questions and then..game on," Sujoy Ghosh told Pinkvilla.

Tamannaah Bhatia broke her no-kiss policy for Lust Stories 2

For Lust Stories 2, the actress broke her 17-year-long no-kiss policy, and when she told this to Vijay Varma, he just said, "Thank you." Speaking to Instant Bollywood, Vijay narrated the incident when the actress told him about the policy. The actress told him, 'I have not done anything like this before. You are the first actor I am going to be kissing onscreen.' To this, that actor just thanked her.

Meanwhile, Lust Stories 2 started streaming on June 30 on the OTT platform, and the actors have been receiving immense praise for their performance.