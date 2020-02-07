Maanayata Dutt's Swimsuit Picture Gets A Thumbs Up From Trishala Dutt

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt is currently holidaying in Goa. Maanayata is known for her active social media presence. She is often seen posting pictures from her holiday getaways and usual happenings. Recently, the actor took to social media to share a series of posts from her holiday in the Maldives. Maanayata is making her fans go gaga over her pictures in which she is seen wearing swimsuits.

In the latest photo that she posted on Instagram, Maanayata looked stunning in her swimsuit. She was pictured wearing a colourful printed swimsuit. She wore it with a mesh slit maxi on top. Maanayata completed her look with a messy hairdo and black round sunglasses. She also credited Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi for the picture.

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala commented on the photo. She called her "stunning" in the comments. Actor Ali Fazal also commented on the picture with heart emojis.

Maanayata had earlier shared two more posts from the holiday. In one of the pictures, she was seen wearing an orange and white playsuit. She was seen taking a walk on the beach. She completed the look with flip flops and shades.

In another post, she was seen in a pool as she enjoyed a swim in the waters. Maanayata was seen completely soaked in the waters. Maanayata was seen in what looked like an orange printed swimsuit. She completed her look with oversized sunglasses.

