Trishala Dutt Posts Heart-warming Holiday Wish For Fans On Instagram

The holiday season is here and many known faces are posting heartwarming holiday wishes to their fans and admirers on social media. Now, Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala got into the holiday spirit and wished her fans over Instagram. Trishala enjoys a vast following on Instagram having over 300k followers. Check out her post below.

Trishala Dutt's holiday greeting post

Trishala is seen sporting a white outfit posing with a smile. Trishala added in the caption that she is trying her best to get through the year. She has evidently had a rough year and has been very vocal about it. Trishala's boyfriend of the Italian descent passed away due to undisclosed reasons back in July. She has been posting photos of her with her boyfriend since July expressing how much she misses him. Manyata Dutt, Trishala's stepmother also left a heartwarming reply to the post, check it out below.

Though she hasn't disclosed her location in the post she shared, Trishala has been sharing photos from her stay in Italy since quite a while. It is being speculated by her admirers that Trishala is spending the Christmas with her late boyfriend's family in Italy. Check out her posts with her late boyfriend below.

