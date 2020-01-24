Trishala Dutt Shares A Childhood Pic Of Hers With Grandfather Sunil Dutt

Social media is a huge and very important platform where any individual can share what they feel. Popular celebrities usually share some snaps and videos with their family members to give a sneak peek into their personal life. The fans of these celebrities also follow the people who are familiar with these celebrities. Similarly, Sanjay Dutt’s older daughter Trishala Dutt has been an internet sensation. Her posts usually trend on various social media sites and she has done something very similar. Read more about Trishala Dutt’s latest Instagram post.

Also Read | Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Dutt Shares Heartbreaking Post After The Sudden And Tragic Demise Of Her Boyfriend, Writes, "Until We Meet Again"

Also Read | 'Where Is Trishala Dutt?': Sanjay Dutt Gets Trolled After Posting A Picture With Iqra For This Strange Reason, Take A Look

Trishala Dutt shares a throwback picture of Sunil Dutt

Trishala Dutt recently shared a snap a throwback snap on her Instagram which features her grandfather, Sunil Dutt when she was a baby. Trishala captioned the picture of her grandfather with, “Priceless Dadaji”.This small post certainly brings back some memories of the popular late Bollywood star, Sunil Dutt. Trishala also shares pictures with other family members. She Trishala uploads shares snaps of family members including her late mother, Richa Sharma. Here are some pictures shared by Sanjay Dutt’s daughter, Trishala Dutt.

Also Read | Top David Dhawan Movies That Can Be Remade With Varun Dhawan Playing The Lead Role

Also Read | 'Asaduddin Owaisi Creating Panic On CAA Among People In Telangana', Says BJP's Dr Laxman

Trishala Dutt's pictures

Also Read | Mayawati Upset Over Planned Inclusion Of 'positives' of CAA In Lucknow University Syllabus

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.