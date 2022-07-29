Maanayata Dutt's Birthday Wish For Husband Sanjay Dutt; 'Keep Rocking And Inspiring'

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt got married in 2008, following which they welcomed twins Shahraan and Iqra in 2010. While they never miss out to celebrate their love for each other on social media, Maanayata Dutt recently penned a heartfelt note for her husband Sanjay Dutt on the occasion of his birthday. Many celebrities and fans took to social media and extended their love and wishes to the actor on his birthday.

Maanayata Dutt’s birthday post for her husband Sanjay Dutt

Maanayata Dutt recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a stunning picture of her husband Sanjay Dutt on the occasion of his birthday. In the photo, the Shamshera actor can be seen gazing at his biceps while working out. Maanayata Dutt also penned a birthday wish for her husband while referring to him as her rockstar and wishing him to keep rocking and inspiring. The caption read, “Happy birthday my rockstar!! Keep rocking and inspiring as always and ever!!” (sic)

Numerous fans and celebrities took to the comment section and dropped in sweet birthday wishes for the actor while others expressed their love for the actor by sharing hearts and heart-eyed emojis. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Sanjay Dutt’s birthday post by Maanayata Dutt.

A while ago, as Maanayata Dutt celebrated her birthday, the Shamshera star dropped an adorable candid glimpse of the couple on social media, while writing words of praise for his 'incredible' partner. He thanked Maanayata for keeping their family going and for ensuring that the actor brings out his best side. n the caption, he mentioned, "You are the reason that keeps me and our family going... thank you for being the incredible person you are and for always making sure I put my best foot forward. Happy Birthday, Mom @maanayata. (sic)"

Image: Instagram/@duttsanjay