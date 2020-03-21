Maanvi Gagroo On How Misinformation Can Lead To Panic Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Maanvi Gagroo rose to fame with TV shows like Dhoom Machaao Dhoom and web series like TVF Tripling, Made in Heaven and Four More Shots Please!. The actress has also been a part of Bollywood films like Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan and Ujda Chaman. Recently, Maanvi spoke in an interview with a leading entertainment portal about how she has been staying away from her family and has self-quarantined herself. Listed below are details from Maanvi's conversation and her take on social distancing.

Maanvi Gagroo on misinformation amidst Coronavirus Pandemic

Maanvi Gagroo spoke of how ways in which she is dealing with the Coronavirus crisis. She said that it is important for people to stay away from others and people are still taking the virus very lightly. When asked about how her life has changed post the pandemic, Maanvi Gagroo said she has not stepped out of the house except for necessities. She added that she has been making use of her time and completing her pending house and tax work. She also added that she washes her hands each time she gets home and does workouts at home.

Maanvi Gagroo was asked what sort of precautions she is taking. She was also asked how she is taking care of her family and friends. Maanvi said that she does not live with her family and has been in touch through messages. Gagroo explained how she shares information from a verified and expert source. The actress spoke of how misinformation can create panic amidst the Coronavirus pandemic and people must stay away from that.

Maanvi also added by saying that she is finding it difficult during the lockdown as work has stopped and shoots have been cancelled. Gagroo spoke of how she has been making most of her time reading books and cleaning her house. Maanvi Gagroo also gave a special message to her fans and viewers and asked them to stay at home and avoid crowded places.

