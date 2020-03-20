Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Chandel Closes Hotel In Lieu Of Coronavirus Pandemic

While this is a peak holiday time when families go for vacation in the hills, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel's boutique hotel in Manali seemed to be incurring losses due to the global coronavirus outbreak. However, despite this, Rangoli has decided to shut down her hotel in lieu of the coronavirus quarantine.

Earlier in the evening, Rangoli on Twitter made the announcement that she will be closing her boutique hotel. Not only that, but they would also be cancelling all the bookings. Here's what the tweet says,

Please refrain from any touristic activities, we all facing huge losses, in Pashmina Boutique Hotel we have cancelled all bookings, it was running full in peak tourist season but we are all in this together, we will see through this 🤗🙏🙏 https://t.co/SNoKVF1lWv — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 20, 2020

How netizens reacted to Rangoli Chandel's decision?

A brilliant step towards the #CoronavirusOutbreakindia. Being a Himachali n moreover dat an Indian.. v shud stay home..stay safe🙏 — iam_d_rini (@realrini10) March 20, 2020

Good gone on guys , each state should ban tourist atleast for next 2 weeks... — Shikha thakur (@Shikhat61942563) March 20, 2020

Last year, Rangoli Chandel along with her husband Ajay had opened the hotel in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. She had taken to her Twitter account to announce its opening.

Dear friends this is our labour of love “Pashmina boutique hotel”❤My husband Ajay and I have taken humble baby steps in to hospitality business, if you visit Himalayas and need boutique hotel... (contd) #Manali pic.twitter.com/SkXvf9RcWg — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 7, 2019

However, while netizens seem to be appreciating Rangoli Chandel's gesture, Kangana Ranaut was criticised earlier today. Apparently the actor was going out to train in order to lose weight for her upcoming films. But with the current situation in the country, where people are practicing social distancing and self-quarantine, Kangana's dedication towards fitness received an adverse response. A fan even went on to say Kangana was "doing wrong" while others urged her to stay inside.

