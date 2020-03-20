The Debate
Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Chandel Closes Hotel In Lieu Of Coronavirus Pandemic

Bollywood News

Taking to her Twitter account, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel shares notice about closing down the hotel for two weeks. Read on to know more.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kangana Ranaut

While this is a peak holiday time when families go for vacation in the hills, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel's boutique hotel in Manali seemed to be incurring losses due to the global coronavirus outbreak. However, despite this, Rangoli has decided to shut down her hotel in lieu of the coronavirus quarantine. 

Earlier in the evening, Rangoli on Twitter made the announcement that she will be closing her boutique hotel. Not only that, but they would also be cancelling all the bookings. Here's what the tweet says,

How netizens reacted to Rangoli Chandel's decision?

Last year, Rangoli Chandel along with her husband Ajay had opened the hotel in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. She had taken to her Twitter account to announce its opening. 

However, while netizens seem to be appreciating Rangoli Chandel's gesture, Kangana Ranaut was criticised earlier today. Apparently the actor was going out to train in order to lose weight for her upcoming films. But with the current situation in the country, where people are practicing social distancing and self-quarantine, Kangana's dedication towards fitness received an adverse response. A fan even went on to say Kangana was "doing wrong" while others urged her to stay inside. 

