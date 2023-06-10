Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi Kickstart Wedding Celebrations With Mehendi Ceremony

Indian film producer Madhu Mantena and author Ira Trivedi have commenced their wedding festivities. The first public celebration on the cards is the mehendi ceremony on June 10 at their Pali Hill residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The soon-to-be-wed couple smiled and posed for the shutterbugs, resplendent in their festive ensembles.



Madhu Mantena was previously married to designer Masaba Gupta, making his wedding to Ira Trivedi, his second. News of their wedding was shared on June 9. The couple will reportedly tie the knot on Sunday, June 11.

Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi host their mehendi ceremony

(Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi at their mehendi ceremony | Image: Varinder Chawla)

(Ira Trivedi at her Mehendi ceremony | Image: Varinder Chawla)



Ira Trivedi and Madhu Mantena took time out from their ongoing mehendi ceremony at their Pali Hill residence, to come pose for the shutterbugs outside. Ira emerged looking pretty in pink with her hands painted in henna. The bride-to-be chose a subtle brocade lehenga set with a pleated skirt.

The soft floral prints on the nude pink number was complimented with pops of bright pink for the piping. The colour was mirrored in her dupatta, complete with sparse golden embroidery and statement tassels. Ira complimented the look with pulled back hair, an elaborate choker-styled neckpiece, and a short maangtikka.

(Madhu Mantena at his Mehendi ceremony | Image: Varinder Chawla)



Groom-to-be Madhu Mantena also stepped out to pose with his bride. Mantena kept it subtle in a cream-toned kurta pajama set. The linen set carried an asymmetrical hem which added edge to the otherwise simple and straightforward choice. He posed for the paparazzi with folded hands before heading back in.

The wedding, which will take place on June 11, will be followed by a lavish reception. Several famous names in the film industry, such as Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, will reportedly be in attendance. All wedding festivities will be held in Mumbai.

