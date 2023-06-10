Madhu Mantena, Writer Ira Trivedi Set To Tie The Knot On June 11; Hrithik Roshan To Attend

Indian film producer Madhu Mantena is reportedly set to tie the knot with writer Ira Trivedi. ANI recently share an update on their wedding, which is said to take place on June 11 in Mumbai. The report further added that their wedding ceremony will take place at the Iskcon Temple.

A grand reception will follow the couple's wedding. Their reception will take place a few hours after their wedding and witness the presence of their friends and family members. Prominent names from the entertainment industry such as Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are said to attending.

More details about their wedding are currently under the wraps even though the function is merely two days away. Madhu was previously married to designer Masaba Gupta, who is now married to Satyadeep Mishra.

Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi all set to marry: Know about the couple

Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi come from different walks of life. Madhu is a producer in the Indian film industry. Some of his films are Gajini, the 2013 thriller Ugly and Kangana Ranaut’s starrer Queen. His filmography also includes Lootera, Trapped, AK vs AK, Masaan, Dev D, Bombay Velvet and more.

(Madhu Mantena is an established producer in the Bollywood film industry | Image: mantenamadhu/Instagram)

Ira Trivedi, on the other hand, is a writer and columnist. Her work has focussed on healthcare, yoga and sexuality. One of her break-out books was India in Love: Marriage and Sexuality in the 21st Century. Some of her other popular books focussing on the topics of love and sex are There’s No Love On Wall Street and The Great Indian Love Story.

(Ira Trivedi is also a yoga practitioner, and has written about yoga extensively | Image: iratrivedi/Instagram)

Her work has been more centred on yoga in the past few years. She wrote The 10 Minute Yoga Solution (2017), which she followed up with Om the Yoga Dog (2020). Ira also runs her own NGO called Namami Yoga.