Ira Trivedi Highlights The Importance Of Yoga For Boosting Immunity In A COVID-hit World

When the world was still searching for the right medicine and vaccine against COVID-19, one’s own immunity to fight the virus was termed as an important factor. Apart from some food items that could help boost immunity, exercises too were termed as one of the elements that could play a major role. As per Yogi Ira Trivedi, Yoga plays a major role to boost immunity amid COVID-19 and stated that she had even gained from it when she had tested positive for COVID-19.

Yogi Ira Trivedi speaks to Republic TV

“More than any time in the history of this planet, that I feel that Yoga is almost mandatory. It provides numerous benefits for those who haven’t had COVID-19 to build their immunity, and for those who have COVID to recover their lung strength. Those affected by mental stress, for those who lost a family member, a relative, or a loved one, the meditative aspect of Yoga, pranayam aspect of Yoga can most certainly help," Ira told Republic TV. She added, "So there is no other form of practice which can provide you all of these three things, the physical, the mental and as well emotional and spiritual. Don’t forget that in this time of emotional upheaval and the country is truly battered, what we also need is a lot of faith and the spiritual resilience that Yoga can build can absolutely give us a ray of hope on keeping it going."

Ira also backed it for those who were not well-versed with it. "So I really believe that everyone should accept Yoga even if you haven’t had any Yoga experience, get access to online yoga. Like we had started it during the pandemic, it's just one click of a button away," she said.

Ira, who is the founder of Yoga, Love, Live, highlighted that it was all about deep breathing or pranayam. "People ask me where are the lungs? One needs to know that one has to open up your chest, know where your lungs are. Like trees grow only as per the space they receive, breathing too is on similar lines."

The Yogi stated that controlling the breath was the key to numerous benefits. "Always try to slow down your breath, see how long you can hold the breath and it will a huge benefit. There involves an exchange of gases; like we have been talking about the need for carbon dioxide, and the flow of all this plays a crucial role."

"Sitting 5 minutes like this can help you achieve so much. Holding the breath is one of the best practices and holding it as long as possible is best, and then slowly exhale. It is the simplest way to strengthen the lungs. Even runners try this as a beneficial trick," she said.

She also shared, "I can give you a lot of pranayam, but diet is also very important. I was covid positive, but I did not have any symptoms. All others of our circle had symptoms and if I didn't have, I attribute it to Yoga."

Sharing a tip on diet, she suggested, "One should follow a simple vegetarian diet, of 12 hours fast. Give the body the chance to detox, the body is like a machine. One can’t stop digestion and that gives the body the strength fight new things."

So if you had your dinner at 8PM, don't have anything till 8AM in the morning, not even toast. Having a basic fundamental, or satvik diet, food as pure as possible, can also do wonders."

Disclaimer: The content provided above is in no way intended a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition, especially related to COVID-19.