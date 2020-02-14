Madhubala And Dilip Kumar's Tragic Love Story Off-screen, Details Inside

Madhubala and Dilip Kumar's off-screen love story is described as one of the most sensuous yet controversial love stories of Bollywood. The romance story that reportedly started on the sets on Tarana ended nine years later. By the time their film Mughal-e-Azam hit the theatres, the couple had already parted ways. Since then there have been many stories surrounding as to what went wrong between the two. Read on to know more about their relationship:

Here is a look at Madhubala’s love story with Dilip Kumar

In an interview with a leading entertainment publication in 2013, Madhubala’s younger sister Madhur Bhushan opened up and cleared every rumour about one of the biggest off-screen tragic love stories of Bollywood. It was a very well-known fact that Madhubala and Dilip Kumar were a couple off-screen as well. But what made the two part ways was something that has always quizzed fans.

Madhur Bhusan said in that interview that Madhubala was first involved with a man called Premnath. However, the relationship did not last as he reportedly asked the actor to convert her religion. Madhubala moved on from it and was then involved with Dilip Kumar.

According to Bhushan, the couple fell in love with each other on the sets of Tarana. Their chemistry was so loved that they went on to star in several other films opposite each other. She also revealed that Dilip Kumar was close to Madhubala’s family as well and would often drop by.

The break-up between the couple, however, reportedly happened due to a case during the shoot of Jabeen Jaleel. The entire team was attacked by a mob of men while they were shooting in Gwalior. Madhubala’s father reportedly got worried about the same and asked the team to change the location of the shooting instead.

When the case moved to court, Dilip Kumar reportedly called Madhubala’s father “a dictator” and also sided with the film’s director BR Chopra. This led to Dilip Kumar and Madhubala parting ways. Madhur Bhushan also added that it was Kumar’s ego that led to the end of the relationship.

Madhubala’s sister even added that when Dilip Kumar eloped with his wife, Saira Banu, Madhubala was very depressed. However, when the actor passed away after a prolonged illness, Dilip Kumar flew down to pay his last respects. In the interview, Madhur Bhushan also stated that Madhubala’s tomb was demolished a few years back.

