Dilip Kumar Reveals Truth Behind His Viral 'unrecognisable' Pic; Here's His Clarification

Dilip Kumar is one of the most celebrated actors in the Indian film industry. The veteran actor made his Bollywood debut with the film Jwar Bhata in the year 1994. Recently, a photo of the actor went viral on social media, but it came with a twist. Read more to know the whole story.

A photo that confused even the fans

Recently, a photo surfaced on the internet that allegedly showcased Dilip Kumar with several others. Fans were seen saying that his old age has changed him and has made him almost unrecognisable, at the age of 97. The man in the photo is seen holding a plaque with the name Dilip Kumar written on it. But it was not Dilip Kumar; it was his brother Aslam Khan.

Dilip Kumar took to his official Twitter handle to reveal that it is fake news, and that the man in the photo that fans are confusing him with, is his brother Aslam Khan. The official handle of Dilip Kumar retweeted a post by a news portal, and said, “The person holding the plaque is Aslam Khan, brother of Dilip Kumar Saab.” It added that Dilip Kumar is not even present in the photo. Here is the tweet by his official handle:

The person holding the plaque is Aslam Khan, brother of Dilip Kumar Saab. @TheDilipKumar is NOT in the pic. -FF https://t.co/CyFak2n9Nw — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 17, 2019

The official Twitter handle of the actor is a source of information for the fans of the actor, as it always gives updates about Kumar’s activities. On December 11, 2019, the actor turned 97 years old. He took to his official Twitter handle to expresses his gratitude towards his fans for their love and support.

On this 97th birthday, calls and messages have been pouring in since last night-thank you! Celebrations are not important- your boundless love, affection and prayers have always brought tears of gratitude in my eyes. pic.twitter.com/1dYrHt1KCL — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 11, 2019

Overjoyed to hear the good news that My ‘choti behen’ Lata, is feeling much better and is at her home now. Please take good care of yourself @mangeshkarlata pic.twitter.com/Cf2hXmiGc1 — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 8, 2019



