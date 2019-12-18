The Debate
Dilip Kumar Reveals Truth Behind His Viral 'unrecognisable' Pic; Here's His Clarification

Bollywood News

An alleged photo of actor Dilip Kumar surfaced on the internet and it confused many of his fans. Read on to know more details about the photo that went viral.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
dilip kumar

Dilip Kumar is one of the most celebrated actors in the Indian film industry. The veteran actor made his Bollywood debut with the film Jwar Bhata in the year 1994. Recently, a photo of the actor went viral on social media, but it came with a twist. Read more to know the whole story.

A photo that confused even the fans 

Recently, a photo surfaced on the internet that allegedly showcased Dilip Kumar with several others. Fans were seen saying that his old age has changed him and has made him almost unrecognisable, at the age of 97. The man in the photo is seen holding a plaque with the name Dilip Kumar written on it. But it was not Dilip Kumar; it was his brother Aslam Khan.

Dilip Kumar took to his official Twitter handle to reveal that it is fake news, and that the man in the photo that fans are confusing him with, is his brother Aslam Khan. The official handle of Dilip Kumar retweeted a post by a news portal, and said, “The person holding the plaque is Aslam Khan, brother of Dilip Kumar Saab.” It added that Dilip Kumar is not even present in the photo. Here is the tweet by his official handle:

The official Twitter handle of the actor is a source of information for the fans of the actor, as it always gives updates about Kumar’s activities. On December 11, 2019, the actor turned 97 years old. He took to his official Twitter handle to expresses his gratitude towards his fans for their love and support.

