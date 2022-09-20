Madhur Bhandarkar Says He Followed His Instincts To Cast Tamannaah In 'Babli Bouncer'

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar is all set to entertain the audience with the 15th film of his career. The director, who is known for bringing dark cinema and dramas to the big screens, has opted to crack up the viewers with his upcoming feel-good comedy film Babli Bouncer. The movie will follow the life of a bouncer, played by Tamannaah Bhatia. As the viewers will see Bhatia in a never-seen-before avatar in the movie, Bhandarkar recently revealed he has watched only one film of the former and followed his instincts to cast her.

Madhur Bhandarkar is currently on a promotional spree for Babli Bouncer as the film's release date is inching closer. During a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the Chandni Bar helmer revealed that he has not followed Tamannaah's acting career and has watched only one of her films.

The director said, "Bahubali is the only film I’ve seen of hers. Not much of her work I’ve seen of hers. For me, when I met her, I just surrendered to the vision and followed my instincts.

He further added that he followed his instincts and found the Bahubali star perfect for the movie. He also heaped praise on the actor and said she worked "flawlessly." He called the F3 star an "amazing talent" and revealed that the upcoming film demanded many changeovers which she aced. The director also added that he never had to explain anything to Tamannaah about the role as she herself understood it.

Details about Babli Bouncer

The upcoming feel-good family entertainer Babli Bouncer will see Tamannaah Bhatia take up the role of a bouncer. Apart from the Entertainment actor, the movie will also feature Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Shukla, Sahil Vaid and Abhishek Bajaj playing pivotal roles. The film is set against the backdrop of the original 'bouncer town' of North India, also known as Asola Fatepur. Backed by Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, the movie is scheduled to arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on September 23, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@imbhandarkar/@tamannaahspeaks