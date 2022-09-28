Madhur Bhandarkar Shares UNSEEN Pics With Tabu, Atul Kulkarni As 'Chandni Bar' Turns 21

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has so far entertained the audience with 15 films. The director has worked in various genres including drama, romance dramas, thrillers and light-hearted comedies. However, one of his most-loved films is 2001 crime drama Chandni Bar. As the film clocked 21 years today, Madhur Bhandarkar shared a series of unseen pictures from the sets of the movie, featuring Tabu and Atul Kulkarni.

Madhur Bhandarkar recently took a trip down his memory lane and shared a series of BTS pictures from the sets of Chandni Bar. In the photos, the filmmaker could be seen sharing smiles with Tabu and Kulkarni. He also dropped photos in which he was in a serious conversation with the two actors.

Sharing the pictures, Bhandarkar reflected on his decades-long journey in showbiz and called it "great." He further thanked the film's producers and actors for believing in him. The Fashion helmer also gave a shoutout to the crew of the film and thanked the audience for showering his movie with love. He wrote, "From ChandniBar to BabliBouncer has been a great journey for me, today it’s 21yearsofChandniBar I thank my producer R Mohan my cast Tabu, @atul_kulkarni, entire star cast, technicians & audiences for making it a milestone film in my career."

Atul Kulkarni reshared Bhandarkar's tweet and thanked him for having him. He wrote, "21 !!!!! Thanks for making me a part of this important film @imbhandarkar !!"

More about Chandni Bar

Chandni Bar is a 2001 crime drama which starred Tabu and Atul Kulkarni in lead roles. The film followed the story of a young woman named Mumtaz, who is forced to move to Mumbai after she loses her parents in a communal riot. In order to earn a living, Mumtaz becomes a dancer in a bar and also gets married to a gangster to safeguard her life.

Meanwhile, Madhur Bhandarkar recently worked with Tamannaah Bhatia in the latest family comedy Babli Bouncer. The movie's plot revolves around a bouncer named Babli, who belongs to the bouncer town of India. It also features Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Shukla, Sahil Vaid and Abhishek Bajaj playing pivotal roles.

