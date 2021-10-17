Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene have their wedding anniversary today. The actress and her husband celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary and took to Instagram to share stunning throwback photos of themselves. Some of the images were taken at Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene's wedding on October 17, 1999, while others depict them relaxing with their boys Arin and Raayan.

A few photos from the actress's and Shriram Nene's trips and outings are also included. The couple wished each other in the cutest way possible by sharing various photo collages in the form of a video on their individual Instagram profiles. Madhuri Dixit wrote, "22 Magical years of togetherness, Shriram Nene" in the caption while Dr. Nene's caption read,

"Time flies when you're having fun and that's exactly how I feel about the 22 beautiful years that I've spent with you. Home is wherever you are and I'm so grateful for the amazing life and home that we have built together. Happy Anniversary to the most beautiful woman in the universe both inside and out, my soulmate, my MD, and my better half, here's to many great years ahead."

Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Nene celebrate 22nd wedding anniversary; post videos on Instagram

Dr. Shriram Nene shares throwback pictures with his wife Madhuri and sons

Recently, Dr. Shriram Nene shared a throwback picture with his sons on Instagram. He uploaded a photo with his sons from his and Madhuri Dixit's "first Tae Kwan Do event together". In the caption, he wrote: "The family that plays together, stays together. Our first Tae Kwan Do event together. #FamilyIsEverything". Shriram Nene had earlier also shared a picture of the couple clad in scuba diving costumes. He had captioned it the post, "Nothing beats learning to scuba dive in a hot parking lot in the middle of a Florida summer. No really, the Florida Aquifer is super clear and always 70 degrees. Within minutes, Madhuri ‘Jacques Cousteau’ Dixit was going down to 100 ft without fear. It formed the base of many more scuba adventures all of the world.”

Madhuri Dixit had married Dr. Shriram Nene, a doctor who was settled in California when she was at the pinnacle of her profession on, October 17, 1999. Madhuri and Shriram Nene have two sons together, Arin and Ryan.

(IMAGE: Instagram - Dr Shriram Nene)