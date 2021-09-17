Madhuri Dixit Nene Teases A New Project, Gets Flowers From Production House

Madhuri Dixit Nene, who serves as the judge of Dance Deewane 3, is all set for a new venture. The actor recently received flowers from the production company, Still and Still Media Collective, with whom she has signed the film. The actor also revealed she is excited to be a part of the film. However, the film's title is still under wraps.

Taking to Instagram stories, Madhuri Dixit Nene teased her new venture. The actor thanked Still and Still Media Collective production company for sending her flower as she went on-board for a new film. The company sent a thank you note to the Dhak Dhak girl. It read, "Dear Madhuri, it is a pleasure to welcome you aboard on this very special journey. This film is very special to us & we are grateful that you are an integral part of this dream! Hope you have a wonderful time. THANK YOU." Madhuri Dixit added stickers that read "New beginning" and "so excited."

Since her comeback in Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit Nene has starred in several films. The actor was last seen on big screens in Total Dhamaal and Kalank. She also made her Marathi debut with the film Bucket List. The actor is currently on the judging panel of the reality show Dance Deewane 3.

Madhuri Dixit's Instagram presence

Apart from films and TV, Madhuri Dixit also has a huge social media fan base. The actor enjoys an Instagram following of over 26.8 million. The actor often treated her fans with glimpses of her daily life. She recently reminisced about her beach vacation. Sharing a photo on the social media platform, the actor wrote, "Aloha, beaches." She was wearing a blue coloured shirt and donned a pair of goggles.

She recently took an Instagram 'Model Face' challenge and shared a hilarious reel. In the video, the actor was wearing a turquoise top and track pants. She tied her hair in a pony and tried the model face challenge along with her makeup artist. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Just for fun." Bollywood actor Preity Zinta reacted to the video with a series of laughing emojis.

Here are a few more viral trends that Madhuri Dixit tried

Image: Instagram/@madhuridixitnene