Madhuri Dixit Nene Offers Free Dance Lessons To Relieve Stress Amid Lockdown

The nationwide lockdown for 21 days in India has pushed people indoors. While many are still working from home, many has started investing this time in their hobbies such as dancing, singing and painting among others. Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene is also trying to encouraging people who are investing their time in dancing. Recently, Madhuri Dixit Nene announced a surprise for everyone who wants to learn dance from her online dance academy.

READ | Madhuri Dixit Nene Joins Tik Tok, Gives Fans Ek Do Teen Challenge

Interestingly, the 52-year-old actor shared a video message on her social media wall and made an announcement. In the video, she invited her fans to enroll for a free dancing online program organised by her team. Giving a brief about the same, she also wrote a caption that read, 'We at @dancewithMD believe in staying positive while being confined to our homes in these difficult times. So shake a leg to some of the tunes & spread some joy. #LearnAMove #ShareAMove with 2 free classes every week from 1st- 30th April'20.' At the end of her caption, the link for enrollment was also mentioned.

READ | Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene And Other Celebs In Jhumka Looks

In the video, the Devdas actor said that her team wants to relieve people of stress in the current situation. Her team wants to provide an opportunity to relax and enjoy through dance. Talking further about it, she said that dance is one of the best forms of workout, so it is a double bonanza to learn and get in shape.

READ | Madhuri Dixit Nene Steps Into The YouTube World; Shares Her First Video

Watch Madhuri Dixit's video message below:

We at @dancewithMD believe in staying positive while being confined to our homes in these difficult times. So shake a leg to some of the tunes & spread some joy. #LearnAMove #ShareAMove with 2 free classes every week from 1st- 30th April'20. Enroll here: https://t.co/kGSA259zaH pic.twitter.com/dzObVv4AX1 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 1, 2020

READ | Madhuri Dixit Nene Pens Down A Heartfelt Tweet For Her Former Co-star Tapas Paul

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.