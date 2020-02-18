Madhuri Dixit Pens Down A Heartfelt Tweet For Her Former Co-star Tapas Paul

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene made her Bollywood debut in the 1994 movie Abodh alongside Bengali veteran actor Tapas Paul. Unfortunately, Tapas Paul passed away today i.e. on February 18, 2020. As per reports, Tapas Paul suffered a cardiac arrest

Taking to Twitter, Madhuri Dixit expressed her grief with and penned down a heartfelt tweet for her first co-actor. Madhuri Dixit extended comfort to Tapas’ family tweet. Have a look at Madhuri Dixit’s tweet here:

The loss of Tapas Paul who was one of the very first actors, I have worked with is felt by many. May God bless and comfort his family during this difficult period 🙏 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 18, 2020

About Tapas Paul

Tapas Paul is an actor who was predominantly known for his contribution to Bengali cinema. He rose to fame with his debut romantic drama movie Dadar Kirti, helmed by Tarun Majumdar. Tapas Paul’s notable work includes Aurager Choyan, Saheb, Amar Bandhan, Prabhat Priya and many more. He made his Bollywood debut with Abodh alongside Madhuri Dixit. Apart from being a splendid actor, he was a Member of Parliament from Krishnanagar having won in the 2014 Indian General Elections on a Trinamool Congres ticket.

Madhuri Dixit’s professional front

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in the multi-starrer film Kalank. Kalank, a period drama, was helmed by Abhishek Varman and jointly produced by Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala. Along with Madhuri Dixit, the movie starred Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. The period drama featured a romantic story set in the pre-independence British era.

