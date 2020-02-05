Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit And Other Celebs In Jhumka Looks

The wedding season is not over yet and that means that the ‘shopping spree’ is not over either. While you may have a wedding checklist complete with dreamy lehengas, if you do not accessorise it well, the wedding season look may fail to impress. It is time that you pay attention to your jewellery.

A great piece of jewellery can transform even the simplest of looks to give you a grand feel. One can especially never go wrong with the classic jhumkas. From the small jhumkas you find in your mom’s wardrobe to the big trendy jhumkas that are much vogue this season, jhumkas are the one thing that you should have.

Check out the celebrity-approved jhumka styles that you can sport too:

Sonam Kapoor has taken the jhumka fashion to a modern level by going for these chunky silver jhumkas. She sported these along with a long skirt and tie-up blouse.

Madhuri Dixit Nene recently sported these beautiful golden jhumkas for an event. The earrings added to the red Anarkali that she chose to wear.

Sara Ali Khan’s golden studded earrings totally stole the show. She opted for a bright yellow salwar kameez to go with the earrings.

Vidya Balan is known to opt for traditional ensembles and she surely does it in style. For this particular style, Balan opted for a purple saree with a middle-parted bun and double disk jhumkas.

Deepika Padukone is famous for her statement earrings that never cease to amaze us. For this look, she opted for a pair of golden earrings to go with her saree look.

