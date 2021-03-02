Madhuri Dixit Nene Gets Lost In Thoughts While Relaxing In Garden; Calls It 'Camouflage'

On March 1, 2021, Madhuri Dixit Nene took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture featuring herself. In the picture, she can be seen sitting in a wooden swing which is hung in the garden in front of the house. One can see her relaxing and enjoying the greenery around her. The actor can be seen lost in her thoughts and flashed her faded smile as she looked away from the camera. Sharing the picture, she simply called the picture ‘camouflage’.

Madhuri Dixit Nene relaxes while enjoying the greenery

Also read: Madhuri Dixit Nene's Latest Picture Is All About 'puppy Love'; Check It Out

In the picture, the Tezaab actor can be seen donning a white shirt and beige coloured trousers. She went for subtle makeup and kept her hair open. She accessorised herself with minimal bracelets.

Also read: Madhuri Dixit Nene Calls Husband Sriram The 'Avocado To Her Toast'; See Adorable Pic

As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many of her fans rushed to drop positive comments, complimenting her beauty. A fan commented, “Garden” with several heart-eyed face emoticons. Another one wrote, “looking fabulous” with a red heart. A user commented, “Wow beautiful scenery” with a hugging face emoticon. Another one wrote, “You are very adorable, Madhuri Dixit Ji” with several loving face emoticons.

Madhuri Dixit Nene is an active Instagram user as she frequently treats her fans and followers with snippets from her personal as well as professional life. On March 1, 2021, the actor shared yet another adorable picture featuring herself and two puppies. One can see her striking a pose with her two puppies as she sat on a couch. Madhuri wore a maroon top and denim jeans. She flaunted her bright smile while hugging one of her pet dogs. In the caption, she wrote, “Puppy love” with an upside-down smiley face and a dog emoticon.

Many of her fans dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons. A fan commented, “Awesome” with several red hearts. Another one wrote, “So cute” with a red heart. A user commented, “And u r most gorgeous one… with expression… no one can act like u” with a praising hands emoticon. Another user wrote, “Love you mam looking pretty as always”.

Also read: Madhuri Dixit Nene Flaunts Her 'sunshine State Of Mind' As She Poses In Yellow; See Pics

A peek into Madhuri Dixit Nene's photos

Image Source: Madhuri Dixit Nene's Instagram

Also read: Madhuri Dixit Nene Flaunts Her 'sunshine State Of Mind' As She Poses In Yellow; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.