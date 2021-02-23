Madhuri Dixit Nene Calls Husband Sriram The 'Avocado To Her Toast'; See Adorable Pic

Madhuri Dixit Nene has been married to Sriram Nene for over two decades now. The couple also have two children together and have opened up about their marriage several times in the past. Sriram often features in the social media posts of Madhuri, who is known to be rather active on Instagram. The actor has shared yet another picture with her husband on Instagram, which shows them posing with each other for the camera with a witty message in the caption, which was then followed by affectionate reactions from her fans.

Madhuri Dixit Nene calls her husband Sriram Nene an ‘avacado’

Celebrities often share pictures with their better halves on social media and pen all kinds of romantic messages for them in the caption. Madhuri, however, has a unique way of describing her relationship with her husband Sriram. She wrote in the caption of her latest post, “You're the Avocado to my toast”. The picture shows them posing with each other under the sun while sporting a casual outfit and a pair of sunglasses each. Her Instagram followers took no time in complimenting both of them in the picture in the comments section.

Image courtesy: Madhuri Dixit's Instagram comments

Madhuri had previously opened up about their marriage in brief in an interview in the show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. She revealed that the couple had gone for a mountain bike ride during their first meeting, which eventually blossomed into love and marriage. She also revealed that he was not familiar with her line of work, as he did not recognise any of the celebrities at their wedding except Amitabh Bachchan. She had decided to take a break from her acting career to marry Sriram and move to the US with him. She eventually returned back to films and has been appearing on the big screen from time to time.

Madhuri Dixit has worked in a number of popular films in her acting career. Some of her top films include Ram Lakhan, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Dil To Pagal Hai, Devdas and many more. She was last seen in the movie Kalank, which released in 2019. Madhuri also worked as a judge in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

